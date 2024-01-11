Topsia: Fire breaks out at godown, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread at Sapgachi area in Topsia under jurisdiction of Tiljala Police Station after a fire broke out at a godown of rubber sandals on Thursday. However, no reports of any injury were received.

Mayor Firhad Hakim went to the spot and took stock of the situation. According to police reports, the fire broke out inside the godown located on the ground floor of a five storied residential building at 5/P, Sapgachi 1st Lane. The building was immediately evacuated. A total of eight fire tenders were pressed into action in phases to douse the flames. Due to inflammable objects inside the godown, the flames spread rapidly and the building got filled with thick black smoke. The fire was controlled after almost three hours.

The fire fighters faced trouble while dousing the blaze as the area was congested and the road was quite narrow. Also no fire tenders can reach the building in which the fire had broken out. Due to that fire fighters joined hose pipes one by one to spray water on the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic experts may visit the spot for sample collection.