Topsia fire: 7 engines pressed into action, none injured

Kolkata: Panic spread among the residents of Abinash Chowdhury Lane in Topsia after a fire broke out in a factory on Monday morning.



Seven fire tenders were pressed into action in multiple phases and the flames were doused after almost five and a half hours. However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, around 8 am on Monday fire broke out inside a factory manufacturing aluminium doors and window frames.

Local residents spotted that thick black smoke coming out from the factory and informed the cops. Subsequently, the fire brigade was also informed.

After a while, five fire tenders were pressed into action. After an hour two more fire tenders were added to the fleet.

Due to several inflammable objects being kept inside the factory, it had taken a bad shape. As the area is a bit

congested, firefighters reportedly faced trouble while dousing the flames.

After almost four hours the fire was controlled and the flames were completely doused after one and a half hours more. It is suspected that a shot circuit had triggered the flames.

In a separate incident, another fire had broken out at a fast food shop at Bagnan in Howrah on Monday morning. Two fire tenders doused the flames after a few hours. The fire was suspected to have broken out from an inverter.