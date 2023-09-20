Top slab casting of Airport Metro Station completed

Kolkata: The top slab casting of the subway connecting the Jai Hind (Airport) Metro Station and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport was completed recently. The work of casting over an area of 400 square metre was completed within 20 hours.



A Metro Railway official said that the Jai Hind (Airport) Metro Station (an underground station) is going to be one of the major stations of the Yellow Line.

For the casting, a total reinforced cage of 165 MT was used. About 36 workmen and operators along with 12 engineers worked round-the-clock to achieve this feat. Eight transit mixers and two static concrete pumps were used for the casting.

The Metro Railway thanked all the stakeholders — Airport Authority of India (AAI), Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, West Bengal State Public Works Department, Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, West Bengal State Electric Distribution Corporation Limited (WBSEDCL), North Dumdum Municipality and others — for their cooperation for the smooth execution of the project.

Earlier, General Manager of Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy said that by June 2026, the entire stretch from Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind (Airport) is likely to be operational. Reddy hoped that by December 2023, the Orange Line from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata will be opened, by June 2024 this stretch will be extended up to Salt Lake Sector V and by December 2024 to City Centre 2.