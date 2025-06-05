‘Top plastic recycling schools and colleges to get special prizes’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has launched an initiative offering a special prize for the school or college that collects the highest amount of dry plastic for recycling, as announced by WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra. This move aligns with the growing emphasis on a circular economy to tackle plastic pollution. Rudra, speaking at a World Environment Day event, outlined the plan: “We have 35-40 schools and colleges participating in our programme. I’ll ask teachers to place bins in their institutions for students to deposit dry plastic from home or collected en-route. When the bin is full, schools can notify the Board, and one of our 30 empanelled recyclers will collect it. If I remain associated with the PCB, I promise the institution handing over the most plastic will receive a special prize on World Environment Day next year.”

Highlighting the circular economy’s potential, Rudra noted: “Globally, recycled plastic waste could generate an economy worth Rs 11 lakh crore, offering three times greater protection against climate change and related hazards. It’s also expected to create jobs for 7 lakh people.” State Environment minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee emphasized plastic’s role in modern life but cautioned against its reckless use, which could harm future generations. Additional Chief Secretary Roshni Sen detailed the state’s efforts under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, integrating 244 producers, 1,619 importers, 42 brand owners and 30 plastic waste processors.

These entities are monitored to ensure effective production, disposal and recycling of plastic. The state has established 30 plastic waste processing units, including in Dhapa (Kolkata), Digha, and Uttarpara-Kotrung municipality. Additionally, 27 units producing banned single-use plastics were shut down with support from the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department and local municipalities. This initiative underscores Bengal’s commitment to sustainable plastic waste management and environmental protection.