Top irrigation official inspects vulnerable riverbank sites

Malda: Manish Jain, Additional Chief Secretary (Irrigation), completed a two-day visit to Malda on Sunday and Monday, focusing on the district’s recurring challenges of floods and riverbank erosion. His visit covered critical inspection points, planning meetings and interactions with affected communities.

The tour began with a review of water discharge at the Farakka Barrage in consultation with Farakka Barrage project officials. Jain then proceeded to Katabandh in Bhutni under Manikchak block, where a breach occurred recently. With the Fulhar river posing a fresh threat in September, officials discussed plans to build a second line of defense to protect vulnerable villages.

On the second day, Jain inspected Paschim Ratanpur in Ratua-I block. The newly-built Ganga-side embankment there has come under serious threat due to rapid erosion. Measures for strengthening the structure and preparing an additional protective embankment were chalked out.

Later, Jain chaired a comprehensive flood management review at the Malda Collectorate with all line departments, MLAs and the Zilla Parishad chairman. The session emphasised both immediate protective steps and a long-term master plan to reduce vulnerability to erosion and floods. He also visited a flood relief camp at Mathurapur, where he interacted with displaced families and assessed relief arrangements. District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, speaking after the visit, said: “This was a crucial review at a time when Malda stands vulnerable to river erosion and recurrent floods. Under the guidance of the Irrigation department, we are working on strengthening embankments, creating secondary protection lines and improving relief mechanisms. Our priority is to ensure that short-term safety measures go hand in hand with long-term solutions for the people of Malda.”

Meanwhile, after four days of severe flooding, the situation in Bhutni has slightly improved as water levels of the Ganga and Fulhar stopped rising, though both rivers still flow above danger marks. Several villages in Uttar and Dakshin Chandipur and Hiranandapur remain submerged. Relief boats and camps have been deployed, while medical teams address health concerns. However, Bhutni Hospital and schools remain waterlogged. In Baishnabnagar’s Parlalpur and adjoining villages, erosion has worsened with houses collapsing into the river, leaving hundreds homeless. Locals allege inadequate relief amid widespread displacement.