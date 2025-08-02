Top Court directs Bengal Guv to appoint 2 V-Cs recommended by state

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday reportedly directed West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to appoint new Vice-Chancellors (V-C) for two state universities—Rabindra Bharati University and Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University—based on the state government’s recommendations.

Following the apex court’s direction, Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee will reportedly be appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University and Sanchari Mukhopadhyay as the V-C of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the matter related to the prolonged impasse over V-C appointments in several state universities.

Although the deadlock has been resolved in some institutions, disputes persist in at least 15 universities, including Calcutta University and Jadavpur University.

To address the issue, the Supreme Court had earlier constituted a high-level committee led by former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. The court directed that the selection of V-Cs for the remaining universities be finalised by this committee and submitted before the court.

The ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the state government has centred around appointments in 36 universities across the state. It was reportedly learnt that while appointments have been completed in 19 universities, disagreements remain in 17.

In some cases, the Governor allegedly approved the second or third names from the state’s recommended lists, bypassing the first-choice candidates.

In the case of Rabindra Bharati University, the state had recommended Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, who was earlier appointed VC of West Bengal State University in Barasat.

The Governor initially objected, citing her appointment elsewhere, but the state clarified that she had not assumed that post. No further objection was raised, and the Supreme Court has now cleared the way for her appointment.

With Friday’s order, the deadlock over two more universities has been resolved.