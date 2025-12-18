Top cops, Sports Secy reply to showcause over Messi event

Kolkata: Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Mukesh and Principal Secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs department Rajesh Sinha have replied to the showcause notice giving clarification on the “mismanagement” during Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake Stadium last Saturday.

The three were show-caused by the enquiry committee constituted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to probe into the matter on Tuesday. The three were given 24 hours to reply to the showcause.

According to sources, Sinha had written that the event differed from the blueprint that was submitted by the organisers. The organisers had made changes to the scheduled programme.

This implies that Sinha pointed fingers at the event management company for the mismanagement.

Nabanna sources could not divulge any information regarding the reply of Kumar and Mukesh. On Tuesday, state Sports minister Aroop Biswas resigned from his post, while the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Bidhannagar Division, Aneesh Sarkar was suspended, while Debkumar Nandan, the CEO of Salt Lake stadium, was also removed.