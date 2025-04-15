Top cops camp in Murshidabad as ‘normalcy returns’; ‘crackdown on rumour-mongers underway’

Kolkata: The Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar, on Monday, informed that the situation in violence-affected areas in Murshidabad was “completely under control”.

He also urged people not to panic as police pickets have been set up in all vulnerable areas. The DG again requested people not to fall for any rumours.

Kumar, since Saturday evening, has been camping in Murshidabad along with several senior IPS officers, including Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal Supratim Sarkar and others.

The DG visited places where violence broke out over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protest.

On Monday ADG, Law and Order, Jawed Shamim in a Press conference said that in the past 36 hours, no violence had taken place in Murshidabad. Till Monday, over 200 persons were arrested. The ADG also informed that the situation is under control and going towards normalcy. Shamim claimed that compared to police action in other states in such circumstances, West Bengal Police took minimum time to control the situation.

He further added that several posts and comments on social media are being made from other states about the violent situation in Murshidabad without verifying the facts. Shamim told the media persons: “Confidence-building measures are being taken. Among those who had left their homes, 19 persons have returned. Rumours are still being spread. Rumour spreading needs to restore normalcy.” He reiterated that those spreading rumours and involved in the violence will not be spared.

ADG South Bengal, who is presently in Murshidabad, informed that more than 100 people who had left their residences will return in one or two days. Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG), of the CRPF, Virendra Kumar Sharma visited violence-affected areas of Murshidabad.

He said: “Our anti-riot trained troops are deployed in severely affected areas. Flag march and patrolling in the interiors are being done. If people approach us with their problems, we will definitely try to solve those”.

Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials also visited the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad on Monday. A BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited several disturbed pockets under Suti and Samserganj Police Station areas, as well as Dhulian — all in the Muslim-majority district that witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend. According to a statement by the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, Gandhi reached Malda earlier in the day and conducted an intensive tour of the violence-hit areas, accompanied by Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat and other senior officers.

“We spoke to people and assured them of their safety and security. We interacted with the locals and our jawans posted there. The situation is slowly returning to normal,” Gandhi said after the visit. Gandhi also held meetings with West Bengal DGP and other senior officials, where he reiterated the BSF’s commitment to curbing violence and ensuring close coordination with the state police. “A joint strategy has been chalked out to increase patrolling in the area. We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again urged for the maintenance of peace and harmony, advising against taking the law into one’s own hands during the inauguration of the newly constructed Kalighat Skywalk and Hawkers Corner. Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata on April 16. Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday visited a relief camp in Malda district, where hundreds of families from Murshidabad have reportedly taken shelter after fleeing their homes amidst violence during protests over the Wakf Amendment Act.

“Initially, 200-250 families had taken shelter here. Now, due to police pressure to shut down the camp and cover up Mamata Banerjee’s failure, only 70-75 families remain. They are still living in fear,” Majumdar claimed.

However, a senior police officer refuted the allegations, saying they cannot force anyone to return. “We have only assured and given confidence that we will ensure their safety and security, which we will do,” he added.

Moreover, it was learnt that the local administration, led by a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and a Block Development Officer (BDO), has been visiting the area and overseeing relief measures.

According to local Panchayat head Sulekha Chowdhury, arrangements have been made at the camp for cooked food, drinking water, sanitation and regular visits by doctors.