Top BJP leader named, says TMC, flags protection from Delhi

Kolkata: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Monday, arrested two coal traders — Kiran Khan and Chinmoy Mondal in connection with coal smuggling cases, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that during interrogations, the name of a top BJP leader cropped up.



Ghosh alleged that after the accused confessed a huge amount was given to the BJP leader, he became nervous on Tuesday and went to Delhi to “strike a deal” with Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Ghosh, during a Press conference, said that the BJP leader had to return “empty-handed” as he could not meet Shah.

Ghosh also raised questions if the ED will arrest the BJP leader. “It is to be seen if the ED arrests the BJP leader who used to receive huge amounts of money every month. It is also to be seen if any political protection comes from Delhi to the BJP leader who was named by the accused arrested in connection with the case,” Ghosh said.

Several businessmen have been interrogated over the past few days. Based on those leads, on February 3, agency officials conducted raids at multiple locations across the state, including Raniganj and Jamuria in Asansol. Searches were conducted at the residences of several businessmen.

During an extensive search at a warehouse belonging to a businessman in Jamuria, investigators recovered nearly Rs 1.5 crore in cash. Notably, on that same day, ED officials also raided the residence of Manoranjan Mondal, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Budbud police station.

ED summoned Manoranjan Mondal on Monday in connection with the same case, though reports suggest he did not appear. Simultaneously, coal traders Kiran Khan and Chinmoy Mondal were summoned and later arrested.