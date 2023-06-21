Top 50 leaders of Trinamool Congress in party’s star campaigners’ list

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) 50 campaigners are ready to start campaigning from Thursday in its full swing. The Panchayat poll campaign of the ruling party will be designed in a similar way as the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee undertook the “Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign, sources within Trinamool Congress said.

It was learnt that the campaign will be carried out mostly based on small meetings and gatherings at tea stalls. The Trinamool Congress leaders will mainly focus on the development works carried out by the state government and also the step-motherly attitude of the Centre will also be highlighted.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary during his campaign under Jana Sanjog Yatra spoke about how the Centre has stopped the dues of the state government under various heads.

Apart from Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, there will be many star campaigners in the party. They are Subrata Bakshi, Sougata Roy, Sudip Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu, Rajib Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, Aditi Munshi, Syantika Banerjee, June Malia, Swapan Debnath Sayani Ghosh and Debangshu Bhattacharjee will also campaign for the party in the forthcoming Panchayat polls.

Senior party leaders like Mahua Moitra, Sashi Panja, Samir Chakraborty, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Many film stars like Dev, Mimi, Soham, Nusrat Jahan and the film director Raj Chakraborty will be on the list of star campaigners.

To woo women voters, the ruling party will set up a team of women leaders who will go to the women voters and convince them.

They will also highlight how the state government has brought many social schemes for women.

Trinamool Congress last Saturday said that 50 of the party’s top leaders would travel across the state to campaign for its candidates in the run-up to the Panchayat polls next month.

“With the Panchayat polls round the corner, 50 of our leaders will criss-cross the entire state over the next 15 days, and hold meetings with the people,” a senior party leader said.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee held the party’s election committee meeting last Saturday chalking out strategies for the election campaign.