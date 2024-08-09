Tollywood mourns the loss of ‘true gentleman’

KOLKATA: While some remembered him as a ‘true gentleman’, some recalled the former Chief Minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee as an educated and dignified man. The demise of veteran Left leader and former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who passed away at his South Kolkata residence on Thursday morning at the age of 80, has also cast a shadow of grief over Tollywood. Bengali cine celebrities like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Raj Chakraborty and Rituparna Sengupta expressed their heartfelt tributes on social media.



Bengali actor-producer and TMC MP Dev remembered the veteran politician as a “true leader.” Sharing a photograph of Bhattacharjee, Dev posted: “A True Gentleman. A true Leader. Rest in peace Sir.”

For Rituparna, the loss is personal. The stalwart politician attended her wedding in 1999. Calling him a ‘rare and remarkable person’, the ‘Dahan’ actress reminisced about the special occasion when both then Bengal CM Jyoti Basu and Bhattacharjee came to her wedding. “They blessed me on that special day. Although Buddhadeb babu had been unwell for a long time, I visited him in the hospital once,” said the actress.

Rituparna also said that he may have departed for a heavenly abode, but his teachings, ideologies, sacrifices, and mindset have left a lasting impact on society. “His contributions as an educated and dignified individual, along with his clear vision and deep understanding, are invaluable treasures,” she said.

Bhattacharjee, who served as Chief Minister of Bengal from 2000 to 2011, had a strong affinity for culture and literature. Even after becoming CM, he spent evenings at Nandan and loved to watch films at the state government-run cinema theatre. He also took keen interest in the Kolkata Film Festival.

Director and Barrackpore TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty also expressed his sorrow over the passing of the veteran communist leader.

Prosenjit remembered the ex-CM as a true “good and

virtuous person”.

State education minister Bratya Basu is deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Bhattacharjee. He said the people of Bengal have lost an “eminent leader”.