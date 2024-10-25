Tollywood keeps cameras rolling amid cautious optimism

KOLKATA: With Cyclone ‘Dana’ bringing heavy rainfall in several parts of Bengal and prompting many people to stay indoors, Tollywood’s shooting schedule remained largely unaffected on Thursday. While flight operations at Kolkata airport have been suspended and several trains cancelled in light of the cyclone, the Bengali entertainment industry has opted for a wait-and-watch approach.

On Thursday, all the Bengali serials currently on-air continued their shoots across various studios in Kolkata. Channel heads, producers and directors have agreed to assess the situation as it unfolds. Although schools have been closed as a precaution, halting the production of mega serials presents a greater challenge. However, decisions regarding the safety of the cast and crew will be made with caution, ensuring necessary measures are in place.

Unless Cyclone ‘Dana’ poses a big threat, shooting will proceed as planned, with the added buffer that filming is usually paused on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We haven’t received any specific instructions regarding Cyclone ‘Dana’. Any decision will likely be based on the actual severity of the impact,” said a production controller for a Bengali TV serial. Director Swarnendu Samaddar echoed similar sentiment and said: “If the situation escalates, shooting will be halted to ensure everyone’s safety. But as of now, no such decisions have been made. Everything will depend on how the conditions evolve.”