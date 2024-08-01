Tollywood is back in action, Dev returns to set

KOLKATA: After a two-day shooting halt in Tollywood due to a dispute between directors and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, the lights, camera, and action returned to the Tollygunge studio sets on Wednesday. The issue was resolved after the intervention of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.



On Wednesday, Tollywood studios like Indrapuri, Bharatlaxmi, Technicians’ Studio, Dassani, and Veeline Studios were bustling with activity again. Actor-producer Dev, also a TMC MP, who played a key role in resolving the dispute, returned to the sets of his film ‘Khadaan.’ With five days of shooting left, the film resumed in Kolkata, and the crew will soon go to Asansol for the remaining portion.On Tuesday, veteran director Goutam Ghose, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Dev met with the CM at Nabanna to discuss the impasse. Minister Aroop Biswas was also there. Later, Dev thanked the CM for her timely intervention. “If Didi hadn’t intervened, this issue could have gone on for a while. From now on, no one can be banned,” he said.

Also, TV actors were thrilled to be back on set. Rubel Das, who stars in the hit Zee Bangla serial ‘Neem Phooler Madhu,’ said during shooting at Indrapuri, “We’re back on set with great energy. It feels nice.” Actors Katha Chakraborty and Samrat Mukherji, who star in ‘Akash Kusum’ on Sun Bangla, were happy to resume filming at Veeline Studio in Taratala.

Meanwhile, Ghose announced on Tuesday that the puja film, starring Prosenjit, will have Rahool Mukherjee as the director and will go on floors within a week. However, on Wednesday, it was revealed that the Federation will decide on August 5 if Rahool will direct the film or not.

The problem started with a ‘ban’ on Rahool for working on a Bangladeshi project. On Tuesday night, Ghose announced the Federation cannot impose bans any further. He also said a review committee will be formed, led by him and including Prosenjit, Dev, and ministers Indranil Sen and Aroop Biswas, along with guild representatives. The committee will update SOPs for films, TV, OTT, and other areas.