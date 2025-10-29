Tollywood introduces new guidelines for festive releases

Kolkata: Releasing Bengali films during Durga Puja is nothing new. What was new this time, though, was the war of words that broke out on social media. From jibes over show timings to sharp comments about post-release collections, the Puja season witnessed an unusual amount of mud-slinging among production houses, directors, and actors.

Now, the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India and the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) have stepped in to resolve the long-standing conflict over multiple releases during the festive season. Federation president Swarup Biswas, EIMPA president Piya Sengupta, and members of the state government’s special screening committee have come together to form a new consensus.

As per the new plan, 11 special days will be earmarked for Bengali film releases throughout the year. These include January 23 (Netaji Jayanti), Saraswati Puja, Poila Baisakh, two summer slots in May, Eid, Independence Day, Durga Puja, Kali Puja (Diwali), and Christmas.

According to the new rule, production houses releasing six films a year will get top priority and they can release their films on four of these festive slots. Those producing four films a year will get two slots, while those with two or three films a year will be allowed one festive release date. Another key clause states that no major producer can release a new film within 14 days before or after another festive release, thus ensuring fair play for every film.

“We have tried to initiate this after having discussions with producers, exhibitors, and distributors so that the industry can move forward together,” said Biswas, president, Federation.

Producer and director Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay, whose ‘Raktabeej 2’ released during Puja, added, “These preliminary discussions are definitely a positive move. This plan will help the Bengali film industry grow stronger.”