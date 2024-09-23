Tollywood hairstylist’s suicide attempt sparks outcry

KOLKATA: Amid rising concerns about a culture of threats and workplace harassment following the horrific rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital, the Bengali film industry is also facing scrutiny. On Saturday night, Tanusree Das, a hairstylist in the industry, attempted suicide. Later, she was taken to MR Bangur Hospital and was discharged at night. Several Tollywood celebrities, including Sudipta Chakraborty, Rupanjana Mitra, Srijit Mukherji and Swastika Mukherjee, expressed their support for Tanusree on social media. Sudipta even visited the hospital that same night to offer her support.



In a suicide note, Das has labelled allegations against 11 members of the Hairdresser Guild and Federation for stopping her work. Struggling with debt and unable to find work, she reportedly attempted suicide at home. Her family has filed a complaint against 11 members of the Guild at the Haridevpur Police Station. Actress Sudipta Chakraborty was the first one to raise her voice against the ‘threat culture’ in Tollywood post the event. Director Sudeshna Roy said suspensions are illegal. In fact, a few days ago, when director Rahool Mukherjee was suspended by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, the CM intervened to resolve a conflict between the Federation and directors, asserting that no one should be suspended or boycotted. Biswas said the ‘Suraksha Bandhu’ Committee will speak with the Hairdresser Guild members and inform the federation about the entire issue. “There have been allegations from the Hairdresser Guild members that she has previously acted against the Guild. Everything is being thoroughly investigated,” he said. Recently, ‘Suraksha Bondhu’ Committee was formed by the federation to provide safety to women in the Bengali film industry.

“On Saturday around 9 pm, one Tanusree Das, came to the PS along with her daughter with a heavy smell of kerosene oil on her body. It could be understood that she had made an attempt to commit suicide. Immediately, she was moved, with her daughter and relatives, to MR Bangur Hospital for treatment. In the late hours, she was treated and discharged. No fire was set and there are no burn injuries.

The letter of complaint received has allegations against the members and committee of Guild for their activity.

It has been forwarded to Regent Park PS where the Guild office is situated,” stated a senior police official.