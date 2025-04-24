Tollywood fumes over Pahalgam terror attack

KOLKATA: Several Tollywood celebrities including Srijit Mukherji, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush and Iman Chakraborty have expressed utter shock and anguish over the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed around 26 lives.

They shared their grief and outrage on social media, offering tributes to the victims and their families.

Mukherji, who filmed the second season of his Feluda series, ‘Feludar Goyendagiri: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr’, in the scenic beauty of Kashmir last year, voiced his strong condemnation of the targeted killings of tourists in the valley. “Some typos need to be avoided in media reports. Innocent Hindu civilians, not innocent civilians. Brutal Islamic terrorism, not brutal terrorism,” he posted on social media.

‘Raktabeej’ actress and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty also strongly condemned the heinous act. “My heart cries for each and every one who was there yesterday. Someone just made a video on how happy they were riding the Shikhara. Now, there lies corpses, blood, lifelong terror and horrific memories, wails,” she posted on Instagram. Subhashree, who is holidaying with family in Los Angeles, also posted how “heartbroken” she is reading about the horrific incident. Actress Sudipta Chakraborty said that the terror attack has left her feeling hopeless and deeply disturbed. Singer Iman Chakraborty, while mourning the loss of innocent lives, called on the Indian Army to take strong action and ensure that the perpetrators are not spared. “INDIAN ARMY please don’t spare those terrorists,” she posted on social media.

Meanwhile, three tourists from Bengal, who were on vacation in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, lost their lives in the brutal terror attack.

Heart-wrenching videos and images of their grieving families have been widely circulated on social media, with many netizens demanding decisive action from the Government of India.