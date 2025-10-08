Tollywood celebs step up to help flood victims

KOLKATA: As North Bengal reels under devastating floods that have claimed 32 lives, the Bengal film industry has stepped up to help. The state government continues rescue operations while several Tollywood celebrities have come forward with aid. Tollywood celebs including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Jeet, Ankush and producers have decided to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the North Bengal flood victims.

Actor and TMC MP Dev has already dispatched relief supplies to several flood-hit villages in Cooch Behar, where large areas remain submerged and the Torsa River continues to overflow. Expressing his concern on social media, the Raghu Dakat star wrote that he stands firmly with the people of North Bengal in this crisis. “Bumba da (Prosenjit Chatterjee) called me up and we discussed with others to donate to the CM Relief Fund,” he said.

Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Tuesday afternoon called on the industry to unite in support of North Bengal. He shared a message on social media urging the people of Bengali film industry to come forward and help North Bengal. “North Bengal is our emotion. We have shot so many films there. This donation is a small step to help the people of the hill region,” said the ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ actor. His post on social media comes in the wake of online backlash against Bengali celebrities for dancing at Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata when floods ravaged North Bengal.

Actor and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, also from Jalpaiguri, shared her anguish. “It’s heartbreaking. I keep getting updates from my family back home,” she said. “This isn’t the time for social media posts. Sitting in Kolkata and writing messages won’t help. When I was growing up, Jalpaiguri was full of trees, now they’re disappearing. We must control deforestation,” said the ‘Raktabeej 2’ actress.

Filmmaker Nirjhar Mitra, who hails from Jalpaiguri, was in Kaffergaon, Kalimpong, when heavy rains pounded the region. “This is one of the worst natural disasters North Bengal has seen. I hope this teaches us to stop deforestation,” said Mitra.