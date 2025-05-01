Tollywood celebrities join Mamata at Jagannath Temple inauguration in Digha

KOLKATA: On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the long-awaited Jagannath Temple in Digha on Wednesday. The event was marked by a grand celebration, with several renowned personalities from the Bengali film and cultural world in attendance. Among them were actors Dev and Prosenjit Chatterjee, singers Nachiketa, Jeet Gannguli and Rupankar Bagchi and dancer Dona Ganguly.

During the cultural programme, performances by Aditi Munshi, Jeet, Iman Chakraborty and Sreeradha Bandopadhyay added to the festive atmosphere. The CM was seen enjoying the performances alongside Prosenjit, Dev and Nachiketa.

Superstar Dev, also the TMC MP from Ghatal, was dressed in a yellow kurta for the grand inauguration. “I felt a deep sense of peace here. Religion should bring people together, not divide them.”

Actress and TMC MP from Hooghly, Rachana Banerjee, praised the CM’s vision. “Digha has always been close to the hearts of Bengalis. With the arrival of Lord Jagannath, it will now become a major spiritual and tourist hub. History has been made today by our dear Didi,” she said. Music composer and singer Jeet, who arrived in Digha a couple of days before the inauguration, performed two songs written by the CM. “The temple’s design and craftsmanship are outstanding. This initiative will definitely boost the local economy,” he said.

TMC MLA and actor Soham Chakraborty also pointed out that the inauguration of the new temple will create many job opportunities in the region. “This is a historic event. Digha will now see major tourism development and will create employment opportunities. Digha will now become an international tourist destination,” he said.