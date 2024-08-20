Tollywood celebrates Raksha Bandhan in studios

KOLKATA: On Monday, members of the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India, along with the Artist Forum and Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), gathered at Technicians’ Studio to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. At the event, all members strongly protested the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Hospital. They also made a collective pledge to ensure that the Bengali film and television industry becomes a safe and secure environment for women.



“For the first time, the Federation has initiated a celebration to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and friendship within our industry on Raksha Bandhan. We stand firmly against the horrific crime at RG Kar Hospital and demand justice,” said Swarup Biswas, president of the Federation. He added that Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across all studios in and around Kolkata.

Multiple National Award-winning director Goutam Ghose, who was present at the event, recalled how Rabindranath Tagore encouraged Hindus and Muslims to tie rakhis as a symbol of unity and resistance against the Partition of Bengal. “The CBI is investigating the rape-murder case, and we demand the harshest punishment,” said the ‘Moner Manush’ director.

He also emphasised the importance of responsible social media use, urging everyone to harness the positive potential of technology. “Technology has its positives and negatives. Let’s use social media with positive emotions,” he added.

The spirit of camaraderie was evident as actors and technicians in studios like NT1, Veeline Studio, and Dasani tied rakhis on each other.