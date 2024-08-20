Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee held after his car hits motorcycle

Kolkata: A Tollywood actor was arrested after he allegedly hit a motorcyclist while driving in drunken condition late on Monday night in Behala.



The accused actor identified as Samrat Mukherjee was produced at the Alipore Court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till August 23.

According to sources, late on Monday night, Mukherjee was allegedly driving his car along the Raja Rammohan Roy Road from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge in a rash and negligent manner. Around 1:10 am, while passing through the Madanmohontala, Mukherjee’s car collided head-on with a motorcycle that was coming from the opposite direction. After hitting the motorcycle, Mukherjee lost control and the car came to a halt after colliding with the boundary wall of a house.

Due to the accident, the motorcyclist identified as Souvik Halder suffered grievous injuries. Initially, Halder did not file any complaint but later approached the Behala Police Station and submitted a complaint against the arrested Tollywood actor. He has been charged with ‘Attempt to commit culpable homicide (110 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) which was Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) earlier. Samrat is a popular face in the Bengali television industry and has appeared in several hit TV serials like ‘Gangaram’. Presently, he plays the lead in Bengali serial ‘Akash Kushum’ on Sun Bangla. According to sources, the shoot of ‘Akash Kusum’ went on smoothly on Tuesday even though Samrat wasn’t on the sets.

It may be mentioned that during 2017, actor Bikram Chatterjee reportedly met with an accident while he was driving with a model Sonika Singh Chauhan sitting beside him. After the accident, Chauhan was taken to a hospital a bit far from the accident spot where she died later. After a few days of the accident, Bikram was arrested.