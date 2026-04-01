Tollywood actor Pranab Chatterjee no more

KOLKATA: Even before Tollywood could recover from the sudden demise of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who died at the age of 43 after drowning in the sea in Talsari, another death has rocked the Bengali film and TV industry.

Young actor Pranab Chatterjee, who played supporting roles in several Bengali TV serials like ‘Basanta Bilash Messbari’ and ‘Shriman Bhagaban Das’, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 33. Sources informed that the young actor passed away after a severe cardiac arrest. According to sources, the actor wasn’t getting work for a long time, which made it difficult for him to make both worlds meet.

The news of Pranab’s passing was first made public on Tuesday morning by actress Alokananda Guha. In an emotional Facebook post, she wrote about his struggles and desperation for work, recalling how he had told her that he was not getting work in the industry. “I can’t take it anymore. I really need work,” he apparently told Guha.