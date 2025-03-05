Tollygunge: Minor boy held for sexually assaulting 7-yr-old girl

Kolkata: A minor boy has been taken into safe custody by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl at her residence in the Tollygunge area of Kolkata. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning, triggering outrage in the neighbourhood.

According to police sources, the victim’s mother lodged a police complaint stating that the assault took place on Tuesday night while the child was asleep at their home in the Saheb Bagan area of Tollygunge. The mother had briefly stepped out with her younger girl child, leaving the seven-year-old alone. Upon returning, she found her daughter asleep but later discovered bloodstains on her clothing. When questioned, the child told her family that she had been sexually assaulted and alleged that the accused had threatened her into silence.

The victim’s mother recounted: “I saw bloodstains on her clothes around 11:30 pm. When I checked, I found her private parts were bleeding. When questioned, she told me the entire incident and said this was not the first time. She had been assaulted a month ago as well. She was asleep when the boy entered the house.

I never imagined such a thing could happen.”

Following the complaint, the victim was taken for medical examination and an FIR was registered against the accused. Police stated that the accused boy will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.