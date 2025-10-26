Tollygunge area: Family assaulted for protesting loud firecrackers; 2 held

Kolkata: A protest against deafening firecrackers turned into terror in the Tollygunge area, where a family was attacked during the immersion of an idol of Goddess Kali. Two people have been arrested so far.

The ordeal reportedly began around 11 pm on Friday when the family pleaded with nearby revellers to stop bursting loud firecrackers outside their home, fearing the adverse health impact on their son, who suffers from a heart condition.

What started as a simple request soon spiralled into violence — a mob allegedly stormed the house, armed with bamboo sticks and rods, assaulting family members and vandalising property, creating panic in the neighbourhood.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the family was not only physically assaulted but also harassed in various ways for raising their objection.

The complainant also alleged that one female member of the family was subjected to sexual harassment during the assault.

One family member stated that timely intervention by Local Councillor Mala Roy and local police helped prevent further harm, allowing them to escape a more serious attack.

Local police have registered a case under relevant sections and have begun investigating the matter.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments and questioning residents to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

So far, two have been arrested, and a further search is underway. Authorities have also urged residents to celebrate responsibly and respect community concerns during festive occasions.