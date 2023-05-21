Tolly actor Suchandra Dasgupta dies after truck rams bike

Kolkata: Tollywood actor Suchandra Dasgupta was killed in a road accident at B T Road in the Ghosh Para area of Baranagar on Saturday night.



Suchandra was sitting pillion on a motorcycle and was going to her parent’s house after the shooting.

According to sources, on Saturday around 10:50 pm, Suchandra was moving towards Panihati on a motorcycle. While crossing Ghosh Para, a truck bearing the registration of Nagaland rammed behind the motorcycle. Due to the impact, Suchandra fell on the road and reportedly died on the spot.

It is alleged that a bicyclist was crossing the road and the motorcycle rider applied brakes. At the same time, the truck hit the motorcycle and later ran over Suchandra. Police seized the truck and arrested the driver.

Suchandra a resident of Narendrapur often used to visit her parents in Panihati Railway Park. She was seen acting in the famous television serial ‘Gouri Elo’ which made her famous. She also acted in Joy Jagannath and Police Files. The sudden demise of Suchandra left the Tollywood industry in grief.

The lead actor of ‘Gouri Elo’, Biswarup Bandyopadhyay said: “It’s extremely unfortunate. I knew her and suddenly she is gone.”