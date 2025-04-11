Toll hikes & rising costs affect pvt bus services on Siliguri-Malda route from Raiganj

Raiganj: Private bus operators in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, are grappling with severe financial strain following a recent increase in toll taxes by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The 5 per cent hike, effective from April 1, has compounded existing challenges, including escalating diesel prices and stagnant passenger fares, leading to a reduction in bus services on key routes.

Currently, operators pay approximately Rs 1210 in tolls daily on the Raiganj–Siliguri route and Rs 670 on the Raiganj–Malda route. The cumulative toll expenses, coupled with a Rs 30 per litre increase in diesel prices over the past seven years, have rendered operations financially unviable. Despite these rising costs, passenger fares have remained unchanged, further squeezing profit margins. Utpal Bask, a private bus owner from Raiganj, expressed concerns over the unsustainable financial model and said: “In the last seven years, the price of diesel saw a hike of Rs 30 per litre. But passenger fares did not rise during this period. On the other hand, we are paying a huge amount of toll tax to NHAI. We are incurring huge losses. We are failing to pay real wages to our staff. Under these circumstances, we have stopped the service of some buses on both Siliguri and Malda routes”.

Plaban Pramanik, secretary of Uttar Dinajpur Bus Minibus Owners Welfare Association stated:” Previously 36 private buses operated on the Siliguri route everyday; now more than 14 have ceased operations due to financial losses. The distance between Surjapur and Panishala toll gates is approximately 40 km, despite central government guidelines suggesting no toll gates within 60 km of each other. We are paying Rs1210 Toll tax on Raiganj –Siliguri route everyday and Rs 670 on Raiganj Malda route. In response to the crisis, the association plans to meet with the state Transport Minister in Kolkata, seeking monthly ex gratia payments to sustain operations. Without immediate financial assistance, the remaining private buses may also withdraw services, severely impacting public transportation in the region”.