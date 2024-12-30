Toll fee hike hits bus owners in Raiganj

Raiganj: Bus owners in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, are grappling with financial strain after the Panishala Toll Plaza increased its fee by Rs 100 from December 27. The hike has raised the toll charge to Rs 370 from Rs 270. This has escalated the daily expenses for buses operating on the Raiganj-Siliguri route, where they pass through three toll plazas — Panishala, Surjapur and Ghoshpukur — incurring Rs 1,300 in toll fees daily. The owners plan to meet the District Magistrate soon to bring their difficulties to the notice of National Highway Authorities of India.

Compounding their woes is the disruption in the Fast Track App payment system, which forces offline payments at double the cost — Rs 2,600 instead of Rs 1,300. With no fare hike in the past six years and rising maintenance costs, several buses have already been pulled off the roads due to mounting losses.

Plaban Pramanik, Secretary of the Uttar Dinajpur Bus and Minibus Welfare Association, voiced concerns over the violation of government guidelines and said: “The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mandates that toll plazas should be at least 60 km apart. However, Panishala is less than 50 km from Surjapur. The additional Rs 100 toll is unjustified and has further burdened us.”

Pramanik also added that the association plans to meet the District Magistrate to highlight their grievances and urge the National Highway Authority of India to address these issues promptly. He stressed that immediate intervention is necessary to prevent further disruptions to bus services on the route.