Toddler ‘kidnapped’ from Howrah Station

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a minor girl aged about three-and-a-half years was allegedly kidnapped from Howrah Railway Station on Wednesday.

It is suspected that a racket from some other state is operating here or that a child trafficking racket has been active in the area. According to sources, a woman had come to the Howrah Railway Station with her two daughters on Wednesday night. She had planned to stay at the Howrah Railway Station for the night and will go to her in-law’s residence in Lakshmikantapur.

At the station, another woman was talking to her. After a while, the mother of the two children also was talking with the woman.

It is alleged that when the housewife fell asleep at the station, the unknown woman who was talking to her fled with her younger daughter.

After a few moments, the woman woke up and found her daughter and the woman with whom she was talking were missing. Unable to find her younger daughter, the woman lodged a complaint at the Howrah Government Railway Police (GRP) station. While checking the CCTV footage the suspect was spotted carrying the child. However, police are yet to identify her.