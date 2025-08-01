Toddler dies after fall inside flat

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a toddler died after accidentally falling from the dining table in Girish Park on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday at a flat in Madan Chatterjee Lane in Girish Park.

According to police, the house owner, identified as Vishal Saraf, lives with his family in a flat at the apartment located at 10, Madan Chatterjee Lane. On Wednesday, around 6:30 pm, his daughter, Pranshi was playing on the dining table. The child’s mother and other family members were inside the flat as well. Suddenly, the girl fell on the floor accidentally and sustained an injury. Immediately, she was rushed to a private hospital in Mullick Bazar area where Pranshi was declared brought dead.

Later, police were informed. After registering an unnatural death case at the Girish Park Police Station, cops conducted an inquiry and suspect that the entire incident was an accident. No foul play was detected. However, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.