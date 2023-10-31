To ward off raiding jumbos, farmers set up shelters in paddy fields

Jalpaiguri: Paddy has started ripening alluring the pachyderms.



Incidents of elephant attacks are steadily on the rise. Local farmers complain that this problem is common in the agricultural lands adjacent to the forest and as a result, the farmers have taken up measures to protect their paddy fields from the marauding elephants.

Temporary shelters have sprouted across the Murti forest village area next to Gorumara forest in the Meteli block of Jalpaiguri district. Farmers in the Nagrakata block are also employing similar methods to safeguard their paddy crop.

Previously, the Forest department had made several attempts to protect the agricultural land adjacent to Gorumara forest. These included using electric fencing and watchtowers. However, these defenses have been breached. Elephants keep wandering out of the forests, enter the fields and damage the crops.

Sudip Oraon, a resident of Garumara’s Murti forest village, explained: “Elephants invade the paddy fields in the evening, enticed by the ripe rice. To protect our crops, we’ve had to construct temporary shelters near the fields and stand guard throughout the night. We have no choice, even if it means risking our lives. If we don’t protect the fields in this manner, the paddy cannot be brought home.”

Pramod Oraon, a resident of North Dhupjhora, added: “Groups of elephants have been raiding the fields every evening. What’s worse is that, after driving the elephants away, after a few hours, they return and re-enter the fields. This necessitates chasing elephants out throughout the night. This problem is plaguing farmers in several areas, including Mahamari Basti, Ajgar Para in Murti, and Dhupjohar, that are adjacent to Gorumara forest.”

Sajal Kumar Dey, Range Officer of the Khuniya Squad, stated: “Farmers are being assisted with searchlights and firecrackers to deter the elephants. Whenever there’s a report of elephants entering a particular area, forest workers rush to the scene to aid the farmers.”