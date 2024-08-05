To send message to Centre, Gorkha National Liberation Front to start ‘black flag protest’

Darjeeling: “If Article 370 of the Indian constitution can be abrogated by the Indian Government then why can’t the Indian Government give political justice to the Gorkhas in the form of a permanent political solution with a constitutional guarantee despite having assured the Gorkhas? Why is the Union Government silent on the Gorkhas?” questioned Vasundhara Pradhan, president, Gorkha National Women’s Organisation (GNWO,) Darjeeling Branch.



The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) backed by the GNWO has decided to embark on a “Black flag” protest programme throughout the Hills starting from Monday. Mann Ghising, president, GNLF, will be present in Kurseong on that day to flag off the protests. The GNWO held a meeting in Darjeeling on Sunday, with representatives from all over the Hills.

“We pledge our support to party president Mann Ghising. On the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on July 27, the party president announced this programme stating that all Gorkhas should emerge and embark on a black flag protest to send home the message to the

Government of India that the Gorkhas are not happy.

This programme is not to create unrest or get into confrontation with any other political party. It is just to send home the message to the Union government that Gorkhas are not happy. We have supported the BJP for the past 20 years and it is time the Union Government gave us the promised Permanent Political Solution with a Constitutional guarantee as assured,” stated the GNWO Darjeeling president. She urged all political parties and apolitical outfits to join in the

protests programme.

Black flags will be put up in the Hills from Monday. The programme will commence at 10 am from Chowk Bazar to Batasia Loop along the National Highway 110 in Darjeeling town on Monday. In Kurseong to Rohini Gate. In Kalimpong from 11th Mile Sahid Park to Dambar Chowk and Kalimpong Bazar at 11am and at the Bazar and Krishnanagar in Mirik on Monday.