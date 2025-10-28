To restore eco balance, state plans release of 2L fish in river

Jalpaiguri: The recent floods have severely disrupted aquatic life in the Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers of Jalpaiguri district, washing away a large number of native fish species. The District Fisheries Department has proposed releasing nearly two lakh fry of local river species, including Labeo bata; long-whiskered catfish, Rohu, Catla, Olive barb, and Reba carp, to restore the ecological balance.

According to officials, heavy floods earlier this month brought down heaps of debris — tree trunks, sand, stones, and pebbles — from the hills, choking riverbeds and depleting fish populations.

The condition of the Jaldhaka River, particularly as it flows through the Dooars region, remains critical. “The floodwaters, mixed with dolomite, caused massive fish mortality as both live and dead fish were swept away,” said Ramesh Chandra Biswas, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Jalpaiguri.

He added that the department has sent a detailed proposal to the State Fisheries Department for the immediate release of fry in the Teesta, Jaldhaka, and Dharla rivers. “While the Jaldhaka still retains water, the Teesta and Dharla are drying up in parts. We are conducting field assessments to determine the ideal time for releasing fry,”

Biswas said. The floods have also damaged two major fish farming projects — one government-aided and another privately run — in the Gadhyerkuthi area of Dhupguri block. Many local fish farmers have suffered extensive losses as pond fish were washed away by the strong currents.

Meanwhile, Post CM’s directive to the Agriculture and Irrigation Departments to take immediate remedial measures. Administrative action has begun, as officials continue efforts to revive the region’s aquatic ecosystem.