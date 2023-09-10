To promote cultivation: North Bengal’s first orchid garden inaugurated

Jalpaiguri: To promote orchid cultivation in North Bengal, the region’s first orchid garden, named “Urvi Zara,” was inaugurated in Jalpaiguri. On Saturday, state Horticulture minister, Ghulam Rabbani, inaugurated this garden, which was established on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model initiative by the state Horticulture department at Haldibari More, near Jalpaiguri town.



This orchid garden will operate in two main sections, one for showcasing orchids through garden design and exhibitions and the other for orchid production. Currently, it has begun with 85 different species of orchids, with plans to expand the variety of species in the future. Tissue culture techniques will also be employed for mass production, and farmers will be encouraged and trained in orchid cultivation.

The North Bengal flower market has a high demand for both traditional flowers and orchids. However, orchids have often been scarce due to low production. To address this issue, the Horticulture Corporation department has initiated a 2000-square-metre orchid garden and cultivation project in the Haldibari More area of Jalpaiguri.

This pioneering effort is the first-of-its-kind in the North Bengal districts.

“Urvi Zara” garden is designed with two distinct sections. One side features orchid trees and flowers, providing a visual treat for orchid enthusiasts, tourists, and the general public.

Visitors can purchase orchid seedlings here and gain insights into orchid cultivation. On the other side of the garden, large-sized orchid seedlings will be produced and tissue culture will be performed, as explained by Subrata Gupta, additional chief secretary of the department.

Gupta stated: “Currently, we have introduced 85 species of orchids into the garden, including some imported from Thailand. While we start with 85 species, our aim is to introduce even more in the future, including possible imports from Netherlands. We encourage orchid enthusiasts and growers to participate in orchid cultivation, and training programmes will be organised for those interested.”

Minister Ghulam Rabbani emphasised: “North Bengal holds significant potential for horticulture which is why projects like these are being undertaken under the Chief Minister’s guidance. Previously, we initiated projects such as tissue culture for Cinchona production and introduced crops like strawberries and dragon fruit. Now, we have embarked on this major project to boost orchid cultivation and we hope for its success.”