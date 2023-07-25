To pitch for investment, state coming up with policy for the film industry

Kolkata: The state government is coming up with a policy on the film industry to pitch for investment ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to kick off on November 21, 2023. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Monday held a preparatory meeting on BGBS at Nabanna where the matter was discussed.



The Bengal government has already formed a sectoral committee that is working on investment in the creative and film industries. While inaugurating the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) at Nazrul Manch in April last year, Chief

Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked Dwivedi to include the film sector in BGBS from next year onwards.

“It was an oversight on our part not to include the film industry in this year’s highly successful BGBS. We need to make a pitch for our entertainment sector globally. The sector creates employment opportunities for many people,” Banerjee had said.

The state will be laying a special emphasis on investment in the MSME sector this year.