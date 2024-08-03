To detect autism, state surveyed 39L children; about 176 found affected

Kolkata: State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja in the Assembly on Friday said that her department has been carrying out a door-to-door survey to detect those children who might have been affected with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

She told the House that a survey has already been carried out among 39 lakh children.

The minister said that Anganwadi workers are being given question papers and they are visiting the households and asking the parents if their children have any specific symptoms. On the basis of the feedback given by the parents, the Anganwadi workers fill up the questionnaire which gives an idea who are the potential suspects.

“To find out about autism disorder, a survey is being carried out by the Anganwadi workers. As many as 39 lakh children have already been covered out of which 5,840 were in the list of suspects. Those who were detected as suspects were taken to the district hospitals. Around 176 children have been found affected with ASD. Around 476 children were found to be affected with other ailments.”

The minister also told the House that around 1,19,483 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres are in Bengal. Funds of around Rs 286 crore are being allotted for installing gas ovens in 81,321 ICDS centres in Bengal. Panja has also alleged that the Centre has stopped providing dues to the state under ICDS scheme as a result the state government is bearing the funds utilised for foods served to the children and pregnant mothers. Earlier, Panja had alleged that the state government had sought Rs 657 crore from the Centre for serving food to 69,16,368 children and 12 lakh pregnant women but the latter has only cleared Rs 337 crore.

She had also alleged that several ICDS Centres are in shambles due to the apathy of the Central government.