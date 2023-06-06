To curb use of plastic bags: Task force to be formed to raid markets

siliguri: Despite efforts by the administration, Siliguri municipal corporation and social organisations, people continue to use single-use plastic carry bags in SIliguri. These plastic carry bags are available in almost every market in Siliguri.



The Siliguri Municipal Corporation and green groups have conducted several raids in marketplaces to confiscate the banned plastic bags. Awareness programmes have also been held time and again. However, all these measures have failed to get the desired results.

“Administration along with the civic bodies should conduct regular raids. The administration should take strict action against the use of plastic. They have to close the plastic manufacturing factories. They need to close the source from where the plastic carry bags are entering the city. Constant pressure has to be kept up,” suggested Dipajyoti Chakraborty, an environmentalist.

There are many shops near Mahabirsthan in Siliguri, from where the traders buy plastic carry bags. They have their own plastic manufacturing factories. The entire work is going on illegally. Dipajyoti Chakraborty further said: “Every year, we conduct surveys on the Fuleswari, Jorapani rivers in Siliguri. Survey reveals that the Jorapani River is layered with silt and plastic. Every year these layers are increasing. Navigability is decreasing. To save the rivers and the environment, people need to love and care for nature. It should not be a one day affair, World Environment Day needs to be celebrated every day.” Dipnarayan Talukder, environmentalist, also echoed similar sentiments. “People have to understand that plastic is strangling nature day by day. If we cannot stop it now, then this plastic will make a drastic change in the environment which will be harmful for everyone. When shopkeepers hand out plastic carry bags, the customers should refuse to take the plastic and should carry their own cloth or paper bag. If everyone refuses, then the traders will stop providing the bags. It is all about demand and supply,” he said.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri has decided to constitute a ‘Task Force’. Police administration, Forest department, officials from the Pollution Control Board will all be a part of this task force. The task force will conduct continuous raids in all market areas. Initially, raids will be conducted in ward number 19, 21 and 28, as these markets are near the rivers. “We want to make the city plastic free. We will make a tagline on greenery and a plastic free city. A nursery will be made by the SMC. Along with that, the women of Self Help Group (SHG) will make paper bags and cloth bags. We will sell these bags in markets and shopping malls,” the

Mayor added.