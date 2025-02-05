To curb rising crime, Siliguri to get more CCTVs

Siliguri: In response to the rising crime with incidents of robbery, theft and snatching in and around Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to install more Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in key locations to enhance security.

The decision comes as complaints of theft—ranging from mobile phones to gold chain-snatching by bikers—continue to increase, especially in the evening hours.

Currently, around 400 CCTV cameras have been installed in Siliguri through a joint initiative by the Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and the SMC. However, most of these cameras are reportedly non-functional. The authorities now plan not only to repair the existing cameras but also to install new ones in crime-prone areas, including riverbanks, dumping ground, narrow lanes, etc. More than 100 CCTVs are expected to be installed soon.

Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri, said, “We will install cameras in several important places. Ensuring the safety of our residents is our responsibility, and we are committed to fulfilling it. These new cameras are high-tech with sound. These will help the police in tracing culprits.”

Apart from the SMC’s initiative, several city councilors have independently installed CCTV cameras in their respective wards. Wards 13, 15, 20, and 23, for instance, already have surveillance cameras managed by the ward committees. This new initiative aims to further expand security coverage across the city. Earlier, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police also installed numerous CCTV cameras at important junctions in the city. These cameras help them in curbing crime. But there are no camera zones in narrow lanes and colonies. Therefore snatching and theft incidents are happening in such area.

This time, primary focus will be given to narrow lanes and areas adjacent to riverbanks, as many complaints of consuming drug come up from these areas.