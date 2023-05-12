To curb plastic use: Cloth bag vending machines installed in Siliguri markets

siliguri: Cloth bag vending machines are installed in Siliguri markets.



In order to spread the message about the ban on plastic carry bags, two ‘cloth bag vending machines’ have been installed in two markets in Siliguri.

Four social organisations run by women have installed these machines in association with the councillor of ward number 11.

These machines have been installed at the vegetable market of Bidhan Market and in Seth Srilal Market.

“These machines will help in educating people about the ban on plastic carry bag use. Also, it will help those people who forget to bring carry bags while visiting the markets,” said ward Councilor Manjusree Paul, while inaugurating the machines on Friday.

The use of plastic carry bags is banned in Siliguri.

Despite that, plastic carry bags are widely used in various markets.

Encouraging people to use cloth carry bags, four social organisations run by women have installed these machines. Anyone will get a cloth bag by paying Rs 10 from these machines.

According to the organisations, they will install more machines in different markets of Siliguri.