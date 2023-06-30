‘To cope with changes, people need to adjust to AI’

Kolkata: Rajeev Kumar, Principal Secretary of Information Technology (IT) and Electronics department on Friday said that people need to adjust to



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the next 20 years to cope with the changes that are taking place.

On Friday during a business IT Conclave on ‘connected products and services, transforming business and competition’ organised by the Bengal Chamber Commerce of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) Kumar said: “We need to adjust in the next 20 years to align with AI. AI is vast and rapidly evolving, so be prepared for ongoing learning and adaptation.”

He also cautioned that nowadays technology is being used by criminals for their vested interest.

Kumar further said: “This is the first time in mankind’s history that technology is providing a threat to white-collar workers.”

Apart from Kumar, Managing Director of West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited, Sanjay Das took

part in the conclave and appreciated the move by the BCC&I.

He pointed out that to save people from getting targeted by cyber fraudsters, the leakage of data must be stopped. He also said that keeping unnecessary data which are not essential for the purposes leads to misuse of it.

Apart from Kumar and Das, several renowned IT companies had taken part in the conclave where several key points, including cyber security, were discussed.