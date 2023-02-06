To control haphazard movement: Raiganj admin decides to rein in totos

raiganj: The district administration along with municipal authorities of Raiganj have decided to rein in totos running riot on the roads of Raiganj town. A meeting was held to this effect in Raiganj on Monday.



Kingshuk Maiti, Sub-Divisional Officer, stated: “Our aim is to control the haphazard movement of totos across the town. A large number of totos from neighbouring villages are coming to the town every day. Totos are also plying on national highways despite prohibition orders. To resolve these issues a total ban on toto movement will be imposed. There are plans to introduce e-rickshaws instead.”

E-rickshaws resemble totos but with certain differences in the model with larger wheels. They also bear a green registration number plate.

People in the area have been facing traffic snarls due to the uncontrolled movement of totos in the town for a long time. Besides, the number of road accidents has also increased.

The administration does not have a database of totos which are running on the roads in the town. The administration, traffic police and municipal administration have decided to resolve this long-standing problem.

Sandip Biswas, Chairman of the administrative board of Raiganj municipality, stated: “There are 997 totos in 27 wards of the municipality. A meeting will be held with 997 toto drivers in two phases on February 8 and 9. The meeting will be held at Raiganj, Vidhan Mancha. Apart from the municipal administration, the meeting will also be attended by sub-divisional officials and police top brass of the sub-division. Keeping in mind the safety of the citizens, it has also been decided to write the name and telephone number of the driver on every e-rickshaw.”