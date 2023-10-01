To control crime, police to erect 4 new kiosks in Raiganj

Raiganj: Aiming at more efficient policing, the Raiganj Police District in the North Dinajpur will be setting up four police kiosks at the entry and exit points of Raiganj town very soon with the help of the Raiganj Municipality.



On Saturday, teams from the police and the civic body visited different places of the town after which they decided to set up the four kiosks. These will be erected at Jailkhana More, Kasba More, Subashganj More and Power House More in Raiganj.

The surrounding areas will also be brought under the surveillance of CCTV. The police officials believed that once the kiosks become operational, crime will come down in Raiganj.

Ripon Ball, DSP Headquarter, Raiganj said: “We have decided to strengthen policing thereby ensuring safety and security for the public. The setting up of the kiosks in part of that exercise. We sought cooperation from the authorities of Raiganj Municipality also.”

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the board of administrators of the municipality, said: “Since 2017, crime in Raiganj town has reduced extensively. This is owing to the initiative of the police. The kiosks will further enhance security and safety for the citizens. They requested our assistance which we provided.”