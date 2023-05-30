‘To combat erosion holistically, Farakka Barrage authority should expand jurisdiction’

kolkata: Considering the changing pattern of erosion caused by the Ganges, the state government impressed upon the Farakka Barrage Project Authority (FBPA) to expand its jurisdiction and include important towns and habitations so that a holistic approach is undertaken in combating the river erosion.



Incidentally, the jurisdiction of FBPA has been reduced in 2017 from 120 km (40 km upstream and 80 km downstream) to 19.4 km (12.5 km upstream and 6.9 km downstream). This has left out important towns such as Dhulian and Samsherganj out of its jurisdiction, leading to negative impact on the anti-erosion works in the area.

A Joint survey of the land (Char) which has emerged on the opposite side of Malda across the Ganges is to be conducted so that it can be taken up with the Jharkhand government for its proper management.

A similar exercise would need to be taken up near Jalangi at the exit point of River Ganges into Bangladesh.

“Farakka Barrage is a project of national importance which has international implications. Erosion pattern of the Ganges has changed in the upstream and downstream of the Barrage. There are important towns and public infrastructure in this area which need to be protected. The stretch is long and a piece-meal approach may not work,”a senior Nabanna official said.

The meeting with FBPA was held following directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, she had visited the erosion-prone areas of Samsherganj. It was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary and in the presence of Home Secretary, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Waterways Department, District Magistrates of Malda and Murshidabad districts at Nabanna. From the Farakka Barrage Authority, senior officers, including General Manager and Superintending Engineer, attended the meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss the urgent steps needed to address Ganga-Padma erosion in the upstream and downstream of Farakka Barrage which has affected the districts of Malda and Murshidabad. Lakhs of people have been displaced from their habitation and there has been a massive loss of lives, livelihood and property, including public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, health centres, power lines etc.