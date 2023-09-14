To clear tourist rush during Puja, NBSTC plans to increase bus services

The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is planning on increasing bus services from Esplanade to Siliguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar during Durga Puja.

While usually seven buses per day are plied, this number will increase to at least 12 during Puja.

During Puja, the tourist rush from Kolkata to North Bengal increases substantially as people look forward to visiting popular spots in Darjeeling and Dooars. The demand for travel packages to Sikkim also goes up and since most of these places can be accessed via Siliguri, the train bookings also shoot up during the festive season.

According to Eastern Railway, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express has already sold out for journey dates from October 20-24. Other express trains, including Darjeeling Mail, Kanchankanya and Padatik also have long waiting lists.

Similarly, tourist demands for buses also increase. Since most private bus operators in the route have dynamic pricing, the cost goes up to Rs 5,000 for most luxury buses.

The NBSTC runs seven buses from Esplanade which includes two AC and five non-AC. Apart from running extra buses, NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy informed that they will introduce tour packages in coordination with agencies and offer attractive options to selective tourists spots at Darjeeling, Dooars and Sikkim at affordable prices.

Interested people will be able to book these packages through the NBSTC website.

Meanwhile, they will also arrange ‘taxi service’ for tourists from Bagdogra, Tenzing Norgay Bus Stand and NJP to their respective destinations. This will be more like a shuttle service which will include 16-seater vehicles available for a price range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000.

“Usually if one is to book three cars for a big group, it takes Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. We will give the service at a lower cost. Buses will be supplied as per demand,” Roy said.

The 233rd North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) board of directors meeting took place at Paribahan Bhawan-II on Wednesday. According to Roy, the meeting was conducted in Kolkata because they wanted the presence of state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and secretary Saumitra Mohan.

The NBSTC chairman informed that they will get 73 new buses for which tenders have been floated. They will also develop two new bus terminus-cum-depot at Krishnanagar and Dalkhola for which funds will be disbursed in a phase-wise manner.

Apart from this, 10 depots, which are in a dilapidated condition will be renovated, the proposal for which has already been given and work will begin soon.