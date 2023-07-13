To bring relief to 84K people: Mayor opens pumping stn in Behala

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the Charial Drainage Pumping Station along with the development of sewerage and drainage system in parts of wards 123 and 124 at Behala with the objective of curbing waterlogging woes faced by 84,000 residents living in these two wards, particularly during the monsoon season.



The project has been executed under Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP) that involved a total cost to the tune of Rs 400 crore. Micro tunneling method has been followed and a drainage network of 20 km has been developed.

Through the sewerage and drainage network, stormwater will be conveyed to the Charial Drainage Pumping Station and discharged to Charial Canal by the dedicated pumping main. The installed capacity of the pumping station is 281 cusec which will be able to pump out 6400 litres of water per second.

The pumping station has been equipped with 8 stormwater pumps, 5 of which will be in operation while three will be kept on standby. It will also have another six small pumps.

“The wastewater coming out of the households will be conveyed through a sewage treatment plant which we are developing at the Bank Plot area adjacent to the site of the pumping station (PS)for treatment by dedicated pumping main from the PS,“ a senior official of KEIIP said.

The areas that will reap benefits of the project include Motilal Gupta Road, Eastern Park, Hem Chandra Mukherjee Road, Kalipada Mukherjee Road, Sodepur 1st Lane, Sodepur Brick Field Road, Kailash Ghosh Road, Ishan Ghosh Road, Bhuban Mohon Roy Road, Vidyasagar Palli, Prasanta Roy Road, Sarat Chandra Road, Netaji Pally, RN Tagore Road, Purbapara, Ramkrishna Nagar and Purbasan.

The work had started in 2018 and there was a delay during the Covid pandemic.