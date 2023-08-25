To avoid misuse, Tourism dept to install display boards at registered homestays

Kolkata: The state Tourism department will soon install display boards in front of homestays across the state so that tourists have a clear idea of such properties that have registered with the state government, to ensure that the very concept of ‘homestay’ is not misused by any means. The design of the display board which will be 4 feet by 3 feet has already been prepared by the department and approved by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “To ensure that tourists have a clear idea of the homestays registered with the state government, we will soon put up display boards in front of all such homestays. In our newly-rejuvenated website, we have already provided a district-wise detailed list of all homestays along with their addresses and contact number for felicitating the tourists,” Babul Supriyo, state Tourism minister said.



Supriyo added that the district administration will keep a strong vigil at these homestays to ensure that they abide by the terms and conditions set by the department so that the tourists are not inconvenienced by any means. He reiterated that strong action will be taken against homestays found flouting the norms.

Apart from tourism, the homestays can also be booked for medical purposes.

Till date, 2,247 homestays across the state have registered with the state Tourism department and employment generated has been to the tune 17,976 in connection with these. The homestays registered get a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh each as per the Home Stay Policy, subject to their following of certain terms and conditions set by the department.

However, a section of people have been projecting their property referring to it as homestay and there have been allegations of not following norms.

The issue of misuse of the homestay concept was raised by BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh during the question answer session at the state Assembly and the minister said that the matter has already come to his notice. Speaker Biman Banerjee urged the minister to take measures for making a documentary highlighting the varied tourist destinations so that it can be screened in the Assembly auditorium.

“We have already prepared 18 short videos showcasing different tourist destinations and have uploaded them on our website. I will surely do the needful for preparing a documentary as requested by the honourable Speaker,”

Supriyo said.