To attend PM’s Brigade rally: Rs 50L train fare for Malda BJP workers

Malda: The BJP has reportedly spent nearly Rs 50 lakh on train fares from Malda alone to send party workers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 14. The large expenditure has sparked political controversy, with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioning the source of the funds.

The rally, scheduled at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground, will mark the culmination of the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra” campaign in West Bengal. Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the gathering as the party attempts to mobilise support ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, BJP leaders held a press conference at the North Malda district party office in Old Malda to outline preparations for the rally. Among those present were Malda division Brigade spokesperson Shyam Chand Ghosh and North Malda organisational district president Pratap Singh. Ghosh said the party has hired eight trains to transport workers from Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur districts. “From the Malda division alone, around 30,000 party workers will travel to Kolkata. We have booked all general coaches of eight trains for both onward and return journeys,” he said.

He added that apart from the trains, buses and private vehicles would also be arranged for party supporters.

“Many workers will also travel at their own expense in AC and sleeper coaches,” Ghosh said. Party leaders also claimed that arrangements for food and other facilities would be provided for the workers travelling to attend the rally.

However, when asked about the source of the funds for the large-scale arrangements, BJP leaders avoided giving a direct answer.

The expenditure has drawn sharp criticism from the TMC. Malda district spokesperson Ashis Kundu questioned how the BJP managed to mobilise such funds.

“People want to know where the BJP is getting so much money from. Who is giving them these funds? How did they arrange Rs 50 lakh just for train fares from one district division?” Kundu said.

He further alleged that the issue would become a matter of public debate ahead of the elections. “Before the polls, people will definitely ask these questions and seek transparency,” he added.