‘TN adopts Mamata’s model’: TMC says ‘Bengal leads, India follows...’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday claimed that the Tamil Nadu government has drawn inspiration from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s flagship initiative ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ to launch its own version, ‘Namma Ooru, Namma Arasu’.

The ruling party in Bengal said the move reaffirms the timeless saying — “What Bengal thinks today, the rest of India thinks tomorrow”.

TMC leaders hailed the development as yet another example of Bengal’s pioneering governance model, setting benchmarks for others to follow. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “Bengal leads, India follows! Tamil Nadu has launched ‘Namma Ooru, Namma Arasu’, inspired by Bengal’s pathbreaking ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’. Under Smt. @MamataOfficial’s leadership, over 2 crore citizens have been engaged in more than 28,000 camps, enabling

people to directly deliberate, identify, and prioritise local development needs.”

The ruling party further pointed out that with more than Rs 8,000 crore invested and Rs 10 lakh allocated per polling booth, “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” has proven that participatory governance transforms lives. “Tamil Nadu’s adoption of this model shows that Bengal’s people-first approach is becoming the gold standard for inclusive and transformative governance across India. #BengalShowsTheWay,” Trinamool Congress further posted on X.

The Bengal government’s unique grassroots governance drive, ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ (APAS), aimed at empowering local communities, saw residents actively participating in discussions to identify priorities and decide how to utilise the Rs 10 lakh allocated to each of Bengal’s 80,000-plus booths. From remote hamlets to urban neighbourhoods, the camps turned into vibrant forums of collective decision-making, with citizens voicing concerns, proposing solutions, and engaging directly in shaping their local development agenda.

“When the Mamata Banerjee government takes a new initiative, the opposition party (BJP) criticises the move. But later they adopted Banerjee’s initiatives. What Tamil Nadu did once again proved that the old doctrine of what Bengal thinks today, rest of India thinks tomorrow is true even now.

It is historical that the Banerjee government has introduced 70-80 schemes,” Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.