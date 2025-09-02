TMC’s Yusuf & Lalitesh join ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Kolkata: In solidarity with the INDIA bloc’s fight to safeguard democracy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi participated in the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Patna on its concluding day on Monday.

The Opposition parties’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar concluded after covering 110 Assembly seats over 16 days. The march was organised by the INDIA bloc against allegations of ‘vote chori’ (vote theft). The culmination of the rally saw participation from leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Jharkhand’s Chief Minister. TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and its leader Lalitesh Tripathi also joined the yatra.

Both the TMC leaders, alongside the INDIA bloc partners raised a collective voice against this blatant attempt to rig the system. The initiative is viewed by many as a way to energize their campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in various states including Bengal in 2026. The ruling party at the Centre, the BJP has strongly criticised the yatra, framing it as a diversionary tactic.

“Hon’ble MP @iamyusufpathan and our leader @LaliteshPati have joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra, standing shoulder to shoulder with citizens in the fight against voter disenfranchisement under SIR. This Yatra is for the defence of the Constitution, and a collective pledge to protect the sanctity of every single ballot,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X. After the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was concluded, Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi joined leaders of the Opposition alliance for a meeting at the residence of Tejashwi Yadav.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also joined the meeting at Yadav’s residence.