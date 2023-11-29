TMC’s youth wings write 51K letters to Amit Shah

Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members wrote 51,000 letters to Union Home minister Amit Shah, questioning the BJP-led Centre’s “vindictive decision” to withhold Bengal’s rightful due and seeking accountability for the “increasing unemployment” in the country.

The move coincided with Shah’s rally. TMYC and TMCP members sent letters to Shah’s office in North Block through the postal system. The letters drew attention to alleged rising unemployment in the country, the struggling economy and the Centre’s step-motherly attitude towards Bengal.

TMYC state president Saayoni Ghosh wrote: “While you will probably address your workers and elected representatives on the upcoming party agenda, there are certain answers that I feel compelled to seek as a young voter of Bengal. I hope you will address the same as an important representative of the Union government.”

She alleged India’s unemployment rate under the Modi Government had reached a 45-year high at 10 per cent, “forcing a brain-drain and compelling thousands of young Indians to leave the country.” She claimed in her letter that household savings are at a 47-year low and 74 per cent people in India cannot afford a healthy diet. TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya too echoed similar concerns in his letter.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien referred to Shah as a “migratory bird” who is visiting Bengal for election purposes and remained silent on issues troubling the country.

The party wrote on social media: “Many of the student and youth leaders said that they have personally witnessed the challenges faced by MGNREGA and Awas beneficiaries in their neighbourhood. The financial assistance recently provided by TMC national general secretary came as a ray of hope for these

deprived people...”