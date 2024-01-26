TMC’s women wing to launch massive protest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (AITC)’s women wing on Thursday announced that it would be holding 34 rallies on January 30 across all organisational districts to launch its massive protest against the BJP-led Central government’s disrespectful attitude towards women. The rally will also mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi that day.

Kolkata will also witness a mega rally. Trinamool Congress during its protest rally will mainly focus on four issues - hiring of rapists by the BJP in its IT cell, BJP’s anti women approach, BJP leader Amit Malviya’s choice of wards for Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and also the Bilkis Bano issue. President of Women wing of TMC, Chandrima Bhattacharya announced: “34 rallies will be conducted across Bengal on January 30 to pay our respect to the Father of the Nation Gandhiji. We have been noticing that time and again BJP leaders disrespect women, especially the only Mahila Chief Minister in the entire country, Mamata Banerjee.”

Calling out the delay in the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill provisions, Chandrima said: “They are trying to befool women by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. We would like to question them on when it will be implemented - in 2024, 2029, or 2034? They will not be able to answer because the Census has not been done yet. So, there is no delimitation yet. What seats will be reserved have not been identified.” She questioned the hurry to pass the Bill before the elections and said it was only to mislead women voters. Bhattacharya had also lodged a police complaint against BJP’s “fake news peddler” - Amit Malviya - for using crass words against CM. Trinamool Congress had also alleged that Union minister Giriraj Singh’s “thumka” remark, followed by State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar’s derogatory comment on Mamata Banerjee’s saree have been some of the recent incidents where BJP showcased their true colour of misogyny and male chauvinism, reads a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress.