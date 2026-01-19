TMC’s welfare film ‘Lokkhi Elo Ghore’ trends on social media

KOLKATA: The political campaign narrative ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections is becoming culturally vibrant, with the Mamata Banerjee–led government foregrounding Bengal’s deep-rooted love for music and cinema to highlight its welfare-driven governance.

After CM unveiled the government’s 15-year Development Report Card (Unnayaner Panchali) through songs and ballads, the state’s Information and Cultural Affairs Department has now released a 58-minute Bengali docu-feature, ‘Lokkhi Elo Ghore’, showcasing key welfare initiatives of the past 15 years.

Directed by filmmaker and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty, the film stars Subhashree Ganguly and Ankush Hazra in lead roles, alongside Kharaj Mukherjee, Sohini Sengupta, TMC leader and actress Ananya Banerjee, among others. The narrative opens with Subhashree as Lokhhi, a village bride who loses her farmer husband. Ankush, playing Sujan, a West Bengal government employee, helps her access welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and widow pension.

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Bengal village, the film uses simple storytelling to depict how state welfare schemes help a woman rebuild her life and support her family in times of crisis. Lokhhi takes up farming and applies for Krishak Bandhu, while schemes like Aikyashree, Sabooj Sathi, Kanyashree, and Swasthya Sathi are seamlessly woven into the narrative.

A director’s cut preview of the film was screened at Nandan recently, which was attended by several members of the Bengali film industry and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“Cinema is not merely a medium for storytelling; it also serves as a mirror of real society. In the present times, films have become one of the most effective platforms for conveying social messages. The initiatives undertaken by the state government to make women in Bengal self-reliant are truly commendable. The story of ‘Lokkhi Elo Ghore’ emerges as a true reflection of the real lives of women in Bengal,” Ahishek posted on social media.